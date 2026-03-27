2026 MS 167 Wagner Silent Auction - Page 2

Two Free Areas of Botox with Dr. Richard Swift ($1,)000 value



NEW YORK CITY PLASTIC SURGEON, DR. RICHARD W. SWIFT, JR., M.D., F.A.C.S. is board certified in both plastic surgery and general surgery and is dedicated to providing each patient with high-quality, personalized care.





After his undergraduate education at Yale University, Dr. Swift obtained his medical degree from the Brown University Program in Medicine and won several awards there, including the Lange Medical Publications Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Medical Student and the Pilavin & Ira Galvin Medical Scholarships.

Dr. Swift completed his residency in general surgery at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Short Hills, New Jersey. He was a resident in plastic surgery at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, where he was also an instructor in anatomy for first-year medical students. Returning to New York, Dr. Swift completed his Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital under Dr. Sherrell Aston and Dr. Dan Baker. He is currently an Attending Surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.





Dr. Richard Swift performs a wide array of procedures to enhance one's beauty, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction in New York City and other procedures for the face, breasts, and body.





Dr. Swift is available to consult and discuss the surgical techniques, alternatives, recognized complications, and all aspects of pre and post-operative care.