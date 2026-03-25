2026 MSF&HG Merchandise Vendor Registration

About this event
10 foot by 10 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 2 complimentary entry tickets and 2 chairs unless opted out on your registration form.
10 foot by 20 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 3 complimentary entry tickets and chairs unless opted out on your registration form.
10 foot by 30 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 4 complimentary entry tickets and chairs unless opted out on your registration form.
Additional entry tickets at a discounted price for participants are available at the time of application. Please include the number of additional tickets beyond the provided complimentary tickets per purchased spaces (max 10).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!