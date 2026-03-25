Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

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Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

About this event

2026 MSF&HG Merchandise Vendor Registration

1600 Grand Ave

St Paul, MN 55105, USA

10x10 Space
$100

10 foot by 10 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 2 complimentary entry tickets and 2 chairs unless opted out on your registration form.

10x20 Space
$200

10 foot by 20 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 3 complimentary entry tickets and chairs unless opted out on your registration form.

10x30 Space
$300

10 foot by 30 foot vending space. Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 4 complimentary entry tickets and chairs unless opted out on your registration form.

Additional Participant Entry
$15

Additional entry tickets at a discounted price for participants are available at the time of application. Please include the number of additional tickets beyond the provided complimentary tickets per purchased spaces (max 10).

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