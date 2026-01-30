Moultrie Service League Inc

Hosted by

Moultrie Service League Inc

About this event

2026 MSL Santa Stroll 'n Roll

Colquitt County Courthouse

9 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768, USA

Child Registration
$10

Children under 18 years of age

If the child will be carried or "strolled," you do not need to register them.

Does not include t-shirt.

Adult Registration
$15

Adults 18 years of age or older. (18+)

Does not include t-shirt.

Children T-Shirt item
Children T-Shirt
$15
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt
$20
Fiber Optic Wand item
Fiber Optic Wand
$5

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Light Up Ribbon Wand item
Light Up Ribbon Wand
$5

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Assorted Light Up Headbands item
Assorted Light Up Headbands
$5

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Light Up Foam Glow Sticks item
Light Up Foam Glow Sticks
$5

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Snowflake or Christmas Tree Light Up Necklace item
Snowflake or Christmas Tree Light Up Necklace
$3

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Glow Sticks (Set of 2 for $1) item
Glow Sticks (Set of 2 for $1)
$1

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Jingle Bell Necklace (Set of 2 for $1) item
Jingle Bell Necklace (Set of 2 for $1)
$1

Available during event - see the light sales table.

Add a donation for Moultrie Service League Inc

$

