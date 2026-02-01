2026 Mt. Carmel School Spring Carnival Game and Food Tickets

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About this raffle
Tickets may only be purchased in increments of 25.
Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)
Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)
Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)
Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!