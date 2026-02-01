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About this raffle

2026 Mt. Carmel School Spring Carnival Game and Food Tickets

25 tickets
$10
This includes 25 tickets

Tickets may only be purchased in increments of 25.
Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)

50 tickets
$20
This includes 50 tickets

Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)

75 tickets
$30
This includes 75 tickets

Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)

100 tickets
$40
This includes 100 tickets

Tickets will be sent home from school by 3/13. Please indicate which student the tickets should be sent home with.
(Contact Megan at 513-460-5717 with any Zeffy Questions/issues)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!