2026 Mulch Fundraiser

Brown Mulch
$8.80

Premium brown mulch, by the bag (2 cu ft per bag). Delivered and installed in March. Price includes applicable taxes.

Red Mulch
$8.80

Premium red mulch, by the bag (2 cu ft per bag). Delivered and installed in March. Price includes applicable taxes.

Black Mulch
$8.80

Premium black mulch, by the bag (2 cu ft per bag). Delivered and installed in March. Price includes applicable taxes.

Long Range Delivery
$20

For deliveries 15 to 25 miles from EMHS. Please use your favorite online mapping service to determine the driving distance from EMHS (1000 E 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013) to your delivery address. If it is more than 15 miles from EMHS, please add this 'Long Range Delivery' item to your order. If it is more than 25 miles, delivery is not available.

