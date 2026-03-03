2026 MultiCulutural Festival Booth Sponsor

You're invited to sponsor a booth that is culture based--get creative! Your booth can include a game, craft or activity. Costumes and decor encouraged! You will be having fun while promoting your services/business. Our sponsorship opportunity is $250/booth and is tax deductible. You will be provided with a donation letter with our Tax ID number. Your company/organization logo will be displayed on our "Thank You to our Sponsors Banner" and you will be highlighted as a sponsor in our Multicultural Festival social media content.