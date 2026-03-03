Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

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Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

2026 MultiCulutural Festival Booth Sponsor

3743 Jefferson St

Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA

MCF Booth Sponsor
$250

You're invited to sponsor a booth that is culture based--get creative!  Your booth can include a game, craft or activity.  Costumes and decor encouraged!  You will be having fun while promoting your services/business. Our sponsorship opportunity is $250/booth and is tax deductible.  You will be provided with a donation letter with our Tax ID number.  Your company/organization logo will be displayed on our "Thank You to our Sponsors Banner" and you will be highlighted as a sponsor in our Multicultural Festival social media content.

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