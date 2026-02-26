2026 MUM FESTIVAL SPONSOR

Presenting Sponsors

• Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: “The 2025 Mum Festival and

the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant” ... presented by Your

company!

• Large 2.5 x 6 foot logo banner in marquee main stage

area as well as on the large sponsor board.

• Four banners featured at primary festival egresses as

well as on Memorial Field fencing.

• Full page color ad on inside cover or back cover of

selected Mum Festival programs/fliers

• Logo/name prominently displayed on all volunteer t‐

shirts.

• Emcee promo mentions as presenting sponsor, plus

opportunity to kick off and close show.

• Logo featured on flyers & media materials by event logo.

• Logo featured on website & title sponsor on Facebook,

social media event pages & posts.

• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas