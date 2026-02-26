The Exchange Club of Bristol, CT., Inc.

Hosted by

The Exchange Club of Bristol, CT., Inc.

About this event

2026 MUM FESTIVAL SPONSOR

70 Memorial Blvd

Bristol, CT 06010, USA

Presenting Sponsors item
Presenting Sponsors
$10,000

Presenting Sponsors
• Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: “The 2025 Mum Festival and
the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant” ... presented by Your
company!
• Large 2.5 x 6 foot logo banner in marquee main stage
area as well as on the large sponsor board.
• Four banners featured at primary festival egresses as
well as on Memorial Field fencing.
• Full page color ad on inside cover or back cover of
selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo/name prominently displayed on all volunteer t‐
shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions as presenting sponsor, plus
opportunity to kick off and close show.
• Logo featured on flyers & media materials by event logo.
• Logo featured on website & title sponsor on Facebook,
social media event pages & posts.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas

Main Stage & Kids Zone item
Main Stage & Kids Zone
$5,000

• Sponsors of Friday, plus Saturday and Sunday’s all‐day
main stage festivities and the “Kids Zone”
• Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Continuous emcee promo mentions.
• Logo featured on event fliers & media ads.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

• Two banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers.
• Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• 1/3‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo on website & listed on Facebook event page

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• Sponsor listed on website & Facebook event page.
• Sponsor name in selected Mum Festival program
books/fliers

Corporate Fireworks Sponsor - Special item
Corporate Fireworks Sponsor - Special
$6,000

Friday Night Fireworks Display
• Emcee promo mentions as fireworks sponsor, plus
opportunity to kick off the fireworks.
• Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Continuous emcee promo mentions.
• Logo featured on event fliers & media ads.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas

Mum Festival Booster item
Mum Festival Booster
$50

Mum Festival Booster
$ 50.00 - $200.00

Mum Festival Booster item
Mum Festival Booster
$100

Mum Festival Booster
$ 50.00 - $200.00

Mum Festival Booster item
Mum Festival Booster
$200

Mum Festival Booster
$ 50.00 - $200.00

Mum Festival Friend item
Mum Festival Friend
$25

Mum Festival Friend
$ 10.00 - $25.00

Mum Festival Friend item
Mum Festival Friend
$10

Mum Festival Friend
$ 10.00 - $25.00

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