2026 MUMPS Spring Carnival: FUN FEST

All-Inclusive Carnival Ticket

Want to experience it all? This ticket is the ultimate way to enjoy the Spring Carnival!





INCLUDED WITH YOUR ALL-INCLUSIVE TICKET:

Entry into the Spring Carnival

Unlimited access to games, bounce house, and activity booths

1 concession item

Access to crafts, bubbles, yard sale, and all included activities

A keepsake photo from our photo booth

This ticket lets you skip the extra ticket purchases and simply enjoy the fun!





Food trucks are paid separately. All except cash and card.





Come ready to play, laugh, and make sweet memories all day long! 🎪✨