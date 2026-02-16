Millbrook United Methodist Preschool (MUMPS)

Hosted by

Millbrook United Methodist Preschool (MUMPS)

About this event

2026 MUMPS Spring Carnival: FUN FEST

1712 E Millbrook Rd

Raleigh, NC 27609, USA

Kids (1-18yrs) All Inclusive Ticket
$30

All-Inclusive Carnival Ticket

Want to experience it all? This ticket is the ultimate way to enjoy the Spring Carnival!


INCLUDED WITH YOUR ALL-INCLUSIVE TICKET:

  • Entry into the Spring Carnival
  • Unlimited access to games, bounce house, and activity booths
  • 1 concession item
  • Access to crafts, bubbles, yard sale, and all included activities
  • A keepsake photo from our photo booth

This ticket lets you skip the extra ticket purchases and simply enjoy the fun!


Food trucks are paid separately. All except cash and card.


Come ready to play, laugh, and make sweet memories all day long! 🎪✨

Adult Ticket
Free

Adults are free! Thank you for bringing your kids!

Add a donation for Millbrook United Methodist Preschool (MUMPS)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!