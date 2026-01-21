Hosted by

St. Luke's United Church of Christ

About this event

2026 Murder Mystery Dinner

2311 14th St

Columbus, NE 68601, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes Meal and Entertainment:


Attention : Under the heading "Help keep Zeffy free for St. Luke's United Church of Christ 💜 (optional)", please do the following: • When prompted for an amount, select the "Other" option. • In the contribution box, replace the pre-set $8.50 with $0

Reserve a Table of 8
$400

Includes Meal and Entertainment:


Attention : Under the heading "Help keep Zeffy free for St. Luke's United Church of Christ 💜 (optional)", please do the following: • When prompted for an amount, select the "Other" option. • In the contribution box, replace the pre-set $with $0

Add a donation for St. Luke's United Church of Christ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!