2026 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Ticket orders must have a name for the table. This information will be needed at the door, as no physical tickets will be distributed.



All tickets are $35



Ticket price includes a full buffet-style dinner, including

dessert. Non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price.



There is a cash bar available before and during the show.



Online ticket purchases are subject to the distributer’s fees, of

which we cannot control the cost of.



If your reservation does not fill an entire table, there is a possibility the table will include other guests. Your reservation is for an indicated seat at a table and not the full table. Tables are first come, first filled, so large tables could be split. We try our best to accommodate. Most tables seat the following: 2, 4, 6, or 8 people.



All tickets are non-refundable and adjustments cannot be made.