Art Reach of Mid Michigan

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Art Reach of Mid Michigan

About this event

The Great Gallery Grab: 2026 Murder Mystery Fundraiser

2600 S Summerton Rd

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858, USA

Early Bird: General Admission
$65
Available until Apr 10

Enjoy dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

General Admission
$75

Enjoy dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

VIP Admission
$100

Enjoy early entry for cocktail hour with a commemorative glass that includes unlimited drinks, followed by dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

Collection Connoisseur
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details


Benefits include a reserved VIP table for 8, VIP bags, exclusive cocktail hour access with commemorative glass featuring unlimited drinks and recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.

Masterpiece Muse
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details


Benefits include reserved seats for 4 with drink tickets, plus recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.

Cultural Curator
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details


Benefits include reserved seats for 2 with drink tickets, plus recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.

Brushstroke Benefactor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details


Benefits include 2 event tickets, 2 drink tickets and recognition on the invitation and website.

Art Conservator
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details


Benefits include 2 event tickets and recognition on the website.

Add a donation for Art Reach of Mid Michigan

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