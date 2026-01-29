The Great Gallery Grab: 2026 Murder Mystery Fundraiser

About this event
Enjoy dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.
Enjoy dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.
Enjoy early entry for cocktail hour with a commemorative glass that includes unlimited drinks, followed by dinner, cash bar, silent auction and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.
*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details
Benefits include a reserved VIP table for 8, VIP bags, exclusive cocktail hour access with commemorative glass featuring unlimited drinks and recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.
*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details
Benefits include reserved seats for 4 with drink tickets, plus recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.
*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details
Benefits include reserved seats for 2 with drink tickets, plus recognition on the invitation, website, social media and other media promotions.
*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details
Benefits include 2 event tickets, 2 drink tickets and recognition on the invitation and website.
*Note- pay through United Way of Greater Central Michigan and your donation will be matched! See https://www.artreachcenter.org/murder-mystery-dinner-fundraiser for details
Benefits include 2 event tickets and recognition on the website.
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