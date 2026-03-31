2026 Murder Mystery Sponsorship

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About this event
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The performance event sponsor will receive recognition throughout all advertising, reaching thousands of people during our marketing efforts. This donation will help offset the cost of producing the show. They will also receive a 1/2 page ad space in the program, and be invited to have marketing materials available for people to grab in the cafe during the event.
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The food sponsor will receive recognition in the program by receiving a 1/2 page free ad space. The sponsor will also be mentioned as guests are invited to line up to receive their dinner. We would allow for you to have marketing materials available for people to grab in the cafe area during the event. This donation helps to offset the cost of the food to prepare a nice dinner for guests.
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The program sponsor will receive recognition in the program by receiving a 1/2 page free ad space. The sponsor will be mentioned when we refer to the program during the event. We will allow for you to have marketing materials available for people to grab in the cafe are during the event. This donation helps to offset the cost to print the programs.
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The dessert sponsor will receive recognition in the program by receiving a 1/4 page free ad space. The sponsor will be mentioned when we pass out the desserts to those in attendance. This donation helps to offset the cost of dessert items.
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The decor sponsor will receive recognition in the program by receiving a 1/4 page free ad space. The sponsor will be mentioned at the beginning of the event when referencing the decorations. This donation helps offset the cost of decorations for this event.
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