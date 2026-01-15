2026 Music at the Pointe Fundraising Event

Hosted by
About this event
The wristband gives you unlimited access to inflatables and the indoor game room.
The ticket package gives you 25 tickets for food and game booths.
The wristband and 30 tickets gives you unlimited access to inflatables and indoor game room, and 30 tickets for food and game booths.
Entrance ticket for the hypnotist show and concert.
Entrance ticket for dinner, hypnotist show, and concert
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!