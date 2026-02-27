Institute for Music Business LLC

Hosted by

Institute for Music Business LLC

About this event

2026 Music Business Conference

All Access
$150

All access to all events for the entire conference May 28-30th 2026

Artist Showcases ONLY
$50

Includes Artist Lock-In Semi Finals Thursday May 28, 2026 8PM

Includes Youth Digital Music Showcase Saturday May 30, 2026 10AM

Includes Artist Lock-In Finale Saturday May 30, 2026 1PM


Please note: This ticket is for attendance only. To participate as an artist in the showcase, an All Access Registration is required.

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