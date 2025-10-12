Church of the Living God, Inc

Church of the Living God, Inc

2026 Music Summit

701 Sylvan Ave

Akron, OH 44306, USA

ADULT Registration (Ages 13 & up)
$50

Register early! Participate in gospel music workshops with 

keynote speakers, Mass Choir rehearsal, a Friday night reception, a soul lifting concert on Saturday 

feat.CLG Mass Choir and other special guest artists. 

Let's connect, fellowship, and network within our national music

department. All just $50!

CHILD Registration (Ages 5-12)
$20

Register early! Participate in gospel music workshop

with keynote speakers, Children's Choir rehearsal, 

a Friday night reception, a soul lifting concert 

on Saturday feat. CLG Mass Choir and CLG Children's Choir, along with other special guest artists. 

Let's connect, fellowship, and network within our national music department. All just $20!

1-page Ad for Souvenir Booklet
$100

Your full color advertisement in this year's commemorative

 souvenir booklet! 


View & Download Ad Form Here >>

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rmekbi_zYy1mLG-zkydbQjsEVfLCDRAe/view?usp=sharing


Advertise your local church, your diocese or a local business. 

Funds raised are geared towards the building up of our 

CLG National Music Ministry! Ad Size: 8.5x11. 

Once online payment is complete, 

email your completed Ad to LaKesia McSween | [email protected]

Commemorative Souvenir Booklet
$20

Take home a full-color, multi-page, commemorative souvenir booklet from this year's 2026 CLG Music Summit. Funds will go towards supporting the goals and vision of our National Music Department. FREE with Ad purchase!

Add a donation for Church of the Living God, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!