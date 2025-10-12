2026 Music Summit

Hosted by
Register early! Participate in gospel music workshops with
keynote speakers, Mass Choir rehearsal, a Friday night reception, a soul lifting concert on Saturday
feat.CLG Mass Choir and other special guest artists.
Let's connect, fellowship, and network within our national music
department. All just $50!
Register early! Participate in gospel music workshop
with keynote speakers, Children's Choir rehearsal,
a Friday night reception, a soul lifting concert
on Saturday feat. CLG Mass Choir and CLG Children's Choir, along with other special guest artists.
Let's connect, fellowship, and network within our national music department. All just $20!
Your full color advertisement in this year's commemorative
souvenir booklet!
View & Download Ad Form Here >>
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rmekbi_zYy1mLG-zkydbQjsEVfLCDRAe/view?usp=sharing
Advertise your local church, your diocese or a local business.
Funds raised are geared towards the building up of our
CLG National Music Ministry! Ad Size: 8.5x11.
Once online payment is complete,
email your completed Ad to LaKesia McSween | [email protected]
Take home a full-color, multi-page, commemorative souvenir booklet from this year's 2026 CLG Music Summit. Funds will go towards supporting the goals and vision of our National Music Department. FREE with Ad purchase!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!