2026 MWHDA Winter Competition and Workshop (MW-205)

10101 Ann Arbor Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

Primary
$20

16 Pas De Bas,
Pas De Bas and High-Cuts,
Highland Fling (4),
Sword Dance (2 & 1)

Beginner
$35

Lilt (4),
Highland Fling (4),
Sword Dance (2 & 1),
Seann Truibhas (3 & 1)

1/2 Tulloch

Novice
$35

Lilt (4),
Highland Fling (4),
Sword Dance (2 & 1),
Seann Truibhas (3 & 1)

1/2 Tulloch

Intermediate
$35

Highland Fling (4),
Sword Dance (2 & 1),
Seann Truibhas (3 & 1),
Strathspey and 1/2 Tulloch (4+2)

Intermediate Hornpipe Challenge
$5

4 step Hornpipe

Premier 7 and Under 12
$35

Highland Fling (4),
Sword Dance (2 & 1),
Seann Truibhas (3 & 1),
Strathspey and 1/2 Tulloch (4+2)

Premier 12 and Over
$35

Highland Fling (6),
Sword Dance (3 & 1),
Seann Truibhas (4 & 2),
Strathspey and 1/2 Tulloch (4+2)

Premier Hornpipe Challenge
$5

4 step Hornpipe

Trophy Sponsorship
$25
Medal Set Sponsorship
$50
Admission and Program
$10

For any Family, friends or spectators watching the dancing. Admission is included in the entry cost for dancers.

Pre-Premier Workshop
$30
Premier Workshop
$40
BATD Professional Workshop
Free
Non-BATD Professional Workshop
$20
