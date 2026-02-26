Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware Foundation

Hosted by

Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware Foundation

About this event

2026 M.W.P.G.M. Marvin I. Gray Scholarship Golf Fundraiser - Registration Sponsorship

180 Mapledale Rd

Dover, DE 19904, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$3,500

Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (2) complimentary foursomes, including post- tournament reception One (2) complimentary tee sign Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)

Golfer's Gift Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (1) complimentary foursome, including post- tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company name or logo on gift which will be distributed to all golfers. Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)

Cart Sponsor
$500

Company to be advertised in select golfers' carts Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$500

Company to be advertised as hole-in-one sponsor at tee marker Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Company to be advertised at Putting Green Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

Single Hole Sponsorship
$125

Company name to appear in event programs and selected electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign

In-Kind Donation
Free

For info on how to support, please contact us

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