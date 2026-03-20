2026 MYFL Sponsorships

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About this event
Helps maintain and keep the field in top condition for home games and practices. What you receive: Large banner at the field, optional table setup at each home game, FB announcement when signed up, half-page in annual booster book
Supports the physical shirts provided to each athlete for practice and team spirit.
What you receive: Logo on practice shirts for all registeredathletes, half-page in booster book, small banner at the field, FB announcement when signed up
Funds the fun night where cheer teams show off routines before competition, allowing for extra activities.
What you receive: Small banner at the field & at the annual cheer showcase, half-page in booster book, FB announcementwhen signed up
Helps fund the end-of-year banquet, giving athletes a special celebration for their season.
What you receive: Small banner at the field & end-of-year banquet, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up
Supports FB posts announcing each game and sharing scores throughout the season.
What you receive: Small banner at the field, logo/businessname on game day FB posts, half-page in booster book
Helps fund the annual booster book we create for families each year.
What you receive: Full-page in annual booster book, small banner at the field, FB announcement when signed up
Supports athlete celebrations and meals, like the night before the first game or playoffs.
What you receive: Small banner at the field, FB posts highlighting meals sponsored, FB announcement when signed up
Helps create a delicious menu for all home games, supporting the concession stand for families and fans.
What you receive: Logo on concession menu, small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up
Provides funding for new helmets, pads, and other safety equipment for our football athletes.
What you receive: Small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up
Helps provide necessary first aid equipment to keep our athletes safe during games and practices.
What you receive: Small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!