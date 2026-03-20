Hosted by

Montville Youth Football League Incorporated

About this event

2026 MYFL Sponsorships

Field Sponsor
$750

Helps maintain and keep the field in top condition for home games and practices. What you receive: Large banner at the field, optional table setup at each home game, FB announcement when signed up, half-page in annual booster book

Registration T-Shirt Sponsor
$600

Supports the physical shirts provided to each athlete for practice and team spirit.

What you receive: Logo on practice shirts for all registeredathletes, half-page in booster book, small banner at the field, FB announcement when signed up

Cheer Showcase Sponsor
$450

Funds the fun night where cheer teams show off routines before competition, allowing for extra activities.

What you receive: Small banner at the field & at the annual cheer showcase, half-page in booster book, FB announcementwhen signed up

Banquet Sponsor
$400

Helps fund the end-of-year banquet, giving athletes a special celebration for their season.

What you receive: Small banner at the field & end-of-year banquet, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up

Game Day Sponsor
$350

Supports FB posts announcing each game and sharing scores throughout the season.

What you receive: Small banner at the field, logo/businessname on game day FB posts, half-page in booster book

Booster Book Sponsor
$350

Helps fund the annual booster book we create for families each year.

What you receive: Full-page in annual booster book, small banner at the field, FB announcement when signed up

Fuel the Teams Sponsor
$300

Supports athlete celebrations and meals, like the night before the first game or playoffs.

What you receive: Small banner at the field, FB posts highlighting meals sponsored, FB announcement when signed up

Concessions Sponsor
$300

Helps create a delicious menu for all home games, supporting the concession stand for families and fans.

What you receive: Logo on concession menu, small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up

Football Safety Sponsor
$250

Provides funding for new helmets, pads, and other safety equipment for our football athletes.

What you receive: Small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up

First Aid Sponsor
$200

Helps provide necessary first aid equipment to keep our athletes safe during games and practices.

What you receive: Small banner at the field, half-page in booster book, FB announcement when signed up

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!