Buffalo Soldiers Of Pennsylvania Motorcycle Club

Buffalo Soldiers Of Pennsylvania Motorcycle Club

2026 NABSTMC PA "RIDE A LONG 1" Fundraiser Event

Spark by Hilton Bensalem

3499 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Donation: (All Inclusive)
$100

Registration will close on May 1st, 2026, and there will be no onsite registration! Enjoy two days of fellowship, games, food, music and dancing with access to all main activities.

Saturday Buffalo Soldiers of PA Event Only:
$65

This price includes only Saturday's activities (Charity Ride-A-Long, cookout, and banquet).

CHARITY RIDE (ONLY)
$25

This price includes only Saturday's Charity Ride-A-Long activity leaving from Sparks by Hilton, 3499 Street Road, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, 19020.

