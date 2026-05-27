2026 NACOPRW Annual Convention

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About this event
Puerto Rico
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
For paid members of a chapter or at-large.
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.
For current students only.
Access to the Friday night reception only
Access to the Saturday night gala dinner only
Buy a Vendor table to sell your wares if you are a business owner. (only 5 spots availabe!)
$
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