Hosted by

National Conference Of Puerto Rican Women Inc

About this event

2026 NACOPRW Annual Convention

San Juan

Puerto Rico

Membership Admission
$200

Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.


For paid members of a chapter or at-large.

Non-Member Admission
$250

Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.

Student Admission
$125

Access to welcome reception, convention panels and workshops, leadership luncheon and evening reception.


For current students only.

Friday Reception
$75

Access to the Friday night reception only



Saturday Gala Dinner
$150

Access to the Saturday night gala dinner only

Vendor Table
$250

Buy a Vendor table to sell your wares if you are a business owner. (only 5 spots availabe!)

Add a donation for National Conference Of Puerto Rican Women Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!