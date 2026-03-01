2026 NAMBC 20th Annual Margaret Burgess Women’s Prayer Breakfast

Join us virtually for the 19th Annual Women’s Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Women in the Upper Room of New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church!



This Zoom ticket gives you access to all the inspiration, worship, and sisterhood from the comfort of your own home.



📧 A Zoom link will be sent to the email address provided within 24 hours of the event.

Please be sure to check your inbox (and spam/junk folder) for access details.



We look forward to connecting with you for this powerful morning of prayer and purpose!