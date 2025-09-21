2026 NARP SPONSOR

Diamond Sponsor
$20,000

Keynote opportunity to address the conference audience.

*Company logo on conference program 

*5 NARP Lifetime memberships

*Showcased on NARP website

*Full page ad in program

*Sponsorship announced on all NARP social media outlets

*Retractable banner &table signage

*2026 conference vendor space

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

30-minute opportunity to address the conference audience

*Company logo on conference program

*Showcased on NARP website

*3 Lifetime memberships,

*A 3/4-page ad in program

*Sponsorship announced on all NARP social media outlets

*Retractable banner & table signage

*Vendor space provided

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

*Company logo on the conference program.

*Showcased on NARP website

*2 NARP Lifetime memberships,

*1/2-page ad in program

*Announced on all NARP social media outlets,

*Table signage

*Large conference poster ad,

*Vendor space provided

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

*Company logo on the conference program.

*1/2-page ad in program

*Announced on all NARP social media outlets and website beginning January 2026

*Table signage

*1 Lifetime membership *Vendor space provided

Compassionate Heart Sponsor
$1,000

*Company logo on conference program *Table signage

*Recognition on the NARP website

*Recognized sponsor for a full year.

*1/4 page ad in program book

