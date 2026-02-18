Womens Army Corps Veterans Association

Hosted by

Womens Army Corps Veterans Association

About this event

2026 National Convention

12301 Redwater Crk Rd

Chester, VA 23831, USA

Registration
$25

WACVA-AWU Members must pay Registration Fee (Guests do not).

Company Party, Friday, 31 July
$70

Roosevelt Dinner buffet includes chicken marsala or beef tips with onions and mushrooms, roasted red potatoes and southern style green beans, and garden salad. Dessert is chocolate cake.

Pallas Athene (PA) Luncheon, Saturday, 1 August
$50

The Down South buffet includes Carolina style pulled BBQ pork, baked BBQ chicken, baked beans, potato salad, Memphis style coleslaw, garden salad, and corn muffins. Dessert is key lime pie.

Presidents' Luncheon, Sunday, 2 August
$45

The Taco Stand buffet includes seasoned ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, refried beans, black or pinto beans, Mexicali rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, sour cream, corn, Mexican chopped salad, and flour tortillas.

Proxy Vote Fee
$10

Number of Proxy Votes that you are carrying. Max of two.

Registration Late Fee
$25

If submitted after 25 June

Add a donation for Womens Army Corps Veterans Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!