2026 National Convention & Summit

Lancaster

PA, USA

General Admission
Free

This general admission does not include access to the 2026 Awards Gala that is being held on April 24, 2026, at the Lancaster Marriott.


The 2026 Awards Gala is a ticketed event; tickets can be purchased separately.


Enjoy the full program, including the Welcome Ceremony and Breakout Sessions.


April 23rd 

  • Welcome Reception Speech by Mayor Jaime Arroyo at Finanta 
  • VIP Reception at Finanta
  • Networking Event at Bert & the Elephant

April 24th

  • Welcome Address by Dr. Pedro Rivera at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
  • Breakfast
  • Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
  • Lunch
  • Breakout Sessions
  • Awards Gala at Lancaster Marriott 

April 25th

  • Breakfast
  • Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
  • Lunch
  • NPRA Convention
  • Election of Executive Board and Officers




Awards Ceremony/Gala (Non-NPRA Member)
$425
Awards Ceremony/Gala (NPRA Member)
$325
