2026 National Convention & Summit

This general admission does not include access to the 2026 Awards Gala that is being held on April 24, 2026, at the Lancaster Marriott.





The 2026 Awards Gala is a ticketed event; tickets can be purchased separately.





Enjoy the full program, including the Welcome Ceremony and Breakout Sessions.





April 23rd

Welcome Reception Speech by Mayor Jaime Arroyo at Finanta

VIP Reception at Finanta

Networking Event at Bert & the Elephant

April 24th

Welcome Address by Dr. Pedro Rivera at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Breakfast

Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Lunch

Breakout Sessions

Awards Gala at Lancaster Marriott

April 25th

Breakfast

Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Lunch

NPRA Convention

Election of Executive Board and Officers











