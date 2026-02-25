2026 National Convention & Summit

This general admission does not include access to the 2026 Awards Gala that is being held on April 24, 2026, at the Lancaster Marriott.
The 2026 Awards Gala is a ticketed event; tickets can be purchased separately.
Enjoy the full program, including the Welcome Ceremony and Breakout Sessions.
April 23rd
- Welcome Reception Speech by Mayor Jaime Arroyo at Finanta
- VIP Reception at Finanta
- Networking Event at Bert & the Elephant
April 24th
- Welcome Address by Dr. Pedro Rivera at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Breakfast
- Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Lunch
- Breakout Sessions
- Awards Gala at Lancaster Marriott
April 25th
- Breakfast
- Breakout Sessions at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Lunch
- NPRA Convention
- Election of Executive Board and Officers
