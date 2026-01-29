2026 National Council Meeting

About this event
NCM Registration includes the annual council meeting, the Welcome Reception on Sunday evening, where each member will receive two drink tickets, two private movie screenings, transportation to and from the Keeter Center, and a tour of its grounds.
Our welcome reception will be held Sunday evening from 6:30 to 7:30. For members, this event is complimentary. For the Member's guest, the cost will be $40. This is a guest-only ticket, as Members are FREE.
The National Banquet will feature 3 main course choices and a side salad, bread, and dessert. A cash bar will be available. A delightful DJ will cap off our Banquet, so plan to bring your dancing shoes! Menu choices will be on the next screen.
A wonderful deli buffet will be available to attendees on Tuesday when we break for lunch. The buffet will include: smoked tomato soup, two salad choices of a house salad and potato salad and a deli buffet featuring 4 meats, 3 cheeses, several bread choices, condiments, and toppings. Three dessert choices will also be available.
