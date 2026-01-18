2026 National Federation of the Blind of Alabama's State Conference

About this event
AL. 36104
Registration Required . Enjoy conference with access to all main activities. Register by 03/27/2026. Onsite registration will be $35.00
Join us for a night of great food, awards, and empowerment! Don't miss out . Banquet meals must b reserved by 03/27/26. No onsite banquet meals will be provided.
A scrumptious fulfilling lunch will be served. Join us for a South of the Boarder Mexican Buffet. Can not be purchased after 03/27/2026.
Come in your formal wear with your comfortable sneakers and have a blast. Includes hors d’oeuvres and great door prizes. The Sneaker Ball will be held at the same time as BINGO. Attendees can not purchase tickets for both .
Calling all BINGO lovers! Come join us for a night of numbers, fun, and friendly competition. Includes hors d’oeuvres, two Bingo cards, and great prizes. Bingo will be held at the same time as the Sneaker Ball. Attendees can not purchase tickets for both.
Come join us as a vendor in our exhibit hall where we invite your company, agency, or organization to showcase your latest products or services . No separate registration is needed . Includes a table and two chairs.
If you are a blind or low vision member and has a small business, We support you! Come join us in our blind vendor marketplace to expose your products to over 200 convention attendees. Includes a table and two chairs
Includes: designated as reception sponsor, General Session on-stage acknowledgement, 2026 memorabilia, full-page advertisement, eight complimentary convention packets (reserved banquet table), vendor table, promotion on website and social media
Includes: half page ad, four complimentary convention packets, sponsored break out supporter, vendor table, promotion on website and social media.
Includes: Quarter page ad, two complimentary convention packets, vendor table, promotion on website and social media.
Includes: Vendor table, recognition on advertisement, promotion on website and social media .
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!