Hosted by

National Federation of the Blind of Alabama

About this event

2026 National Federation of the Blind of Alabama's State Conference

300 Tallapoosa St. Montgomery

AL. 36104

Registration
$30

Registration Required . Enjoy conference with access to all main activities. Register by 03/27/2026. Onsite registration will be $35.00

Banquet
$50

Join us for a night of great food, awards, and empowerment! Don't miss out . Banquet meals must b reserved by 03/27/26. No onsite banquet meals will be provided.

Lunch (Saturday)
$25

A scrumptious fulfilling lunch will be served. Join us for a South of the Boarder Mexican Buffet. Can not be purchased after 03/27/2026.

Sneaker Ball (Friday evening)
$20

Come in your formal wear with your comfortable sneakers and have a blast. Includes hors d’oeuvres and great door prizes. The Sneaker Ball will be held at the same time as BINGO. Attendees can not purchase tickets for both .

BINGO (Friday Evening)
$20

Calling all BINGO lovers! Come join us for a night of numbers, fun, and friendly competition. Includes hors d’oeuvres,  two Bingo cards, and great prizes. Bingo will be held at the same time as the Sneaker Ball. Attendees can not purchase tickets for both.

Vendor (Exhibit Hall)
$125

Come join us as a vendor in our exhibit hall where we invite your company, agency, or organization to showcase your latest products or services . No separate registration is needed . Includes a table and two chairs.

Blind Vendor Market
$25

If you are a blind or low vision member and has a small business, We support you! Come join us in our blind vendor marketplace to expose your products to over 200 convention attendees. Includes a table and two chairs

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Includes: designated as reception sponsor, General Session on-stage acknowledgement, 2026 memorabilia,   full-page advertisement, eight complimentary convention packets (reserved banquet table), vendor table, promotion on website and social media

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: half page ad, four complimentary convention packets, sponsored break out supporter, vendor table, promotion on website and social media.  

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Quarter page ad, two complimentary convention packets, vendor table, promotion on website and social media.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes: Vendor table, recognition on advertisement, promotion on website and social media .

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