Hosted by

Big Sky Chapter of the National Kitchen & Bath Association

About this event

2026 National Kitchen & Bath Spring Weekender

Patron
$500

*Complimentary admission for one guest


*Introduction / acknowledgement of

sponsorship during the sponsored event


*Logo in sponsored event announcements

Event Partner
$1,500

*Complimentary admission for two guests


*Choice of tabletop display space or CEU


*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship

during the sponsored event


*Logo in sponsored event announcements and

onsite materials

Featured Sponsor
$2,000

*Complimentary admission for four guests


*Tabletop display space for networking


*Present one CEU at the event


*Introduction as a featured sponsors during the

sponsored event


*Logo placement in announcements and onsite

materials for sponsored event


Add on: Stage Presentation
$500
Add on: Additional CEU
$500
Add On: Tabletop Showcase
$500
Sponsorship
$750

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!