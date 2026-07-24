A cityscape with a bridge in the background is overlaid with text announcing a National Philanthropy Day Breakfast & Conference.
Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

Hosted by

Greater Detroit Chapter - AFP

About this event

2026 National Philanthropy Day Breakfast & Conference

8200 Outer Dr W

Detroit, MI 48219, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until Sep 8

Select this option to purchase individual tickets at the early bird ticket price.

General Admission
$40

Select this option to purchase an individual ticket.

Sliding Scale
Pay what you can

Select this option to purchase individual tickets on a sliding scale

2026 Fisher Fellows
Free

Select this option to purchase individual tickets as a 2026 Fisher Fellow

$25,000 Presenting Level Sponsor- Attendee Registration Only
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Presenting Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.

**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact Special Projects Lead, Megan Clark at [email protected].

**If you would like to become an AFP-GDC $25,000 Presenting Level Sponsor, click here.

$10,000 Platinum Level Sponsor- Attendee Registration Only
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Platinum Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.

**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact Special Projects Lead, Megan Clark at [email protected].

**If you would like to become an AFP-GDC $10,000 Platinum Level Sponsor, please click here.

$5,000 Silver Level Sponsor- Attendee Registration Only
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Silver Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.

**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact Special Projects Lead, Megan Clark at [email protected].

**If you would like to become an AFP-GDC $5,000 Silver Level Sponsor, please click here.

$2,500 Bronze Level Sponsor- Attendee Registration Only
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Bronze Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.

**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact Special Projects Lead, Megan Clark at [email protected].

**If you would like to become an AFP-GDC $2,500 Bronze Level Sponsor, please click here.

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