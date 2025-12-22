Offered by

Icelandic Sheepdog Association of America

About this shop

2026 National Specialty Confo Prize + Ribbon Sponsorship

Best of Breed item
Best of Breed
$85

BOB prize and ribbon

Best of Winners item
Best of Winners
$85

BOW prize and ribbon

Best of Opposite item
Best of Opposite
$85

BOS prize and ribbon

Select Dog item
Select Dog
$65

SD prize and ribbon

Select Bitch item
Select Bitch
$65

SB prize and ribbon

Winners Bitch item
Winners Bitch
$65

WB prize and ribbon

Winners Dog item
Winners Dog
$65

WD prize and ribbon

Reserve Winners Bitch item
Reserve Winners Bitch
$65

RWB prize and ribbon

Reserve Winners Dog item
Reserve Winners Dog
$65

RWD prize and ribbon

Best of Breed Owner Handled item
Best of Breed Owner Handled
$85

BOBOH prize and ribbon

Best Bred By item
Best Bred By
$65

BBE prize and ribbon

Best Puppy item
Best Puppy
$65

Best puppy prize and ribbon

Best Veteran item
Best Veteran
$65

Best veteran prize and ribbon

Award of Merit item
Award of Merit
$65

Award of merit prize and ribbon. There are four AOMs total. This item accounts for a single AOM, but you are welcome to purchase multiple :)

1st - 4th placing for regular classes + prize for 1st item
1st - 4th placing for regular classes + prize for 1st
$65

Ribbons for 1st through 4th place in the regular classes. Includes a prize for 1st places.

Best Junior item
Best Junior
$65

Best junior prize and ribbon

Reserve Best Junior item
Reserve Best Junior
$65

Reserve best junior prize and ribbon

BPUP Best of Breed item
BPUP Best of Breed
$30

BPUP BOB prize and ribbon

BPUP Best of Opposite item
BPUP Best of Opposite
$30

BPUP BOS prize and ribbon

Brace 1st - 4th Place Rosettes item
Brace 1st - 4th Place Rosettes
$65

All rosettes for 1st through 4th places

Generations 1st - 4th Place Rosettes item
Generations 1st - 4th Place Rosettes
$65

All rosettes for 1st through 4th places

Stud Dog 1st - 4th Rosettes item
Stud Dog 1st - 4th Rosettes
$65

All rosettes for 1st through 4th places

Brood Bitch 1st - 4th Rosettes item
Brood Bitch 1st - 4th Rosettes
$65

All rosettes for 1st through 4th places

1st - 4th Place for Veteran classes + Jr SMS Rosettes item
1st - 4th Place for Veteran classes + Jr SMS Rosettes
$30

All rosettes for 1st through 4th places For veteran classes and junior showmanship

Best Puppy in Sweeps item
Best Puppy in Sweeps
$65

Best puppy in sweeps prize and ribbon

Best Opposite Puppy in Sweeps item
Best Opposite Puppy in Sweeps
$65

Best opposite puppy in sweeps prize and ribbon

Best Veteran in Sweeps item
Best Veteran in Sweeps
$65

Best veteran in sweeps prize and ribbon

Best Opposite Veteran in Sweeps item
Best Opposite Veteran in Sweeps
$65

Best opposite veteran in sweeps prize and ribbon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!