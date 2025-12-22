2026 National Specialty Confo Prize + Ribbon Sponsorship

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BOB prize and ribbon
BOW prize and ribbon
BOS prize and ribbon
SD prize and ribbon
SB prize and ribbon
WB prize and ribbon
WD prize and ribbon
RWB prize and ribbon
RWD prize and ribbon
BOBOH prize and ribbon
BBE prize and ribbon
Best puppy prize and ribbon
Best veteran prize and ribbon
Award of merit prize and ribbon. There are four AOMs total. This item accounts for a single AOM, but you are welcome to purchase multiple :)
Ribbons for 1st through 4th place in the regular classes. Includes a prize for 1st places.
Best junior prize and ribbon
Reserve best junior prize and ribbon
BPUP BOB prize and ribbon
BPUP BOS prize and ribbon
All rosettes for 1st through 4th places
All rosettes for 1st through 4th places
All rosettes for 1st through 4th places
All rosettes for 1st through 4th places
All rosettes for 1st through 4th places For veteran classes and junior showmanship
Best puppy in sweeps prize and ribbon
Best opposite puppy in sweeps prize and ribbon
Best veteran in sweeps prize and ribbon
Best opposite veteran in sweeps prize and ribbon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!