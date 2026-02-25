2026 NATMA Tri-state (NY-NJ-CT) Annual Conference and Gala

SPONSORSHIP TABLE BENEFITS:

Premium Table Placement near the stage.

A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.

Half-page inclusion of your company logo, promotion, or a personal congratulations to one or all of the honorees in the conference program book.

Verbal thank you mention by the Master Of Ceremonies during the evening.

Visual thank you through sponsorship logo inclusion on screen during the evening.

Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the NATMA newsletter





You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!





Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.