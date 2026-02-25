North American Taiwanese Medical Association

Hosted by

North American Taiwanese Medical Association

About this event

2026 NATMA Tri-state (NY-NJ-CT) Annual Conference and Gala

135-20 39th Ave

Flushing, NY 11354, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors

Residents and Fellows Admission
$60

Please first send photo proof to [email protected]


Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors

Medical Student Admission
Free

Please first send photo proof to [email protected]


Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors

Sponsorship Table
$1,500

SPONSORSHIP TABLE BENEFITS:

  • Premium Table Placement near the stage.
  • A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.
  • Half-page inclusion of your company logo, promotion, or a personal congratulations to one or all of the honorees in the conference program book.
  • Verbal thank you mention by the Master Of Ceremonies during the evening.
  • Visual thank you through sponsorship logo inclusion on screen during the evening.
  • Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the NATMA newsletter


You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!


Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Add a donation for North American Taiwanese Medical Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!