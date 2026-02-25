2026 NATMA Tri-state (NY-NJ-CT) Annual Conference and Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors
Please first send photo proof to [email protected]
Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors
Please first send photo proof to [email protected]
Enjoy the full program including the conference and the gala which will include a 10 course banquet, musical performance, raffles, and networking opportunities with sponsors
SPONSORSHIP TABLE BENEFITS:
You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.
$
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