The San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the Wildlife Society

Hosted by

The San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the Wildlife Society

About this event

2026 Natural Communities Conference

5917 Knudsen Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93308, USA

General admission
$40

If you have not paid the Chapter's $5 annual membership dues, please use this ticket type. If you would like to become a member, please follow this URL: https://user.tws-west.org/store_mem.php

Member admission
$35

If you have already paid the Chapter's $5 annual membership dues, please use this ticket type. We ask that registrants use current Chapter membership rate eligibility on a good-faith basis

Student admission
$20

We ask that registrants use Student rate eligibility on a good-faith basis. Only 10 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waitlist - FREE
Free

Once tickets are sold out, please select this option. If more tickets become available, you will be contacted to purchase an open ticket.

This is NOT a ticket for entry into the conference.

Add a donation for The San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the Wildlife Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!