2026 Natural Communities Conference

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About this event
If you have not paid the Chapter's $5 annual membership dues, please use this ticket type. If you would like to become a member, please follow this URL: https://user.tws-west.org/store_mem.php
If you have already paid the Chapter's $5 annual membership dues, please use this ticket type. We ask that registrants use current Chapter membership rate eligibility on a good-faith basis
We ask that registrants use Student rate eligibility on a good-faith basis. Only 10 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Once tickets are sold out, please select this option. If more tickets become available, you will be contacted to purchase an open ticket.
This is NOT a ticket for entry into the conference.
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