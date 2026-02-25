Navy League Of The United States National Headquarters

Hosted by

Navy League Of The United States National Headquarters

About this event

2026 Navy Ball Top Golf Fundraising Tournament

15475 Topgolf Way

Panama City Beach, FL 32413, USA

Individual
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, to include 3 hours of gameplay, food, non-alcoholic beverages and tournament entry fee.

Individual Plus
$115

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, to include 3 hours of gameplay, food, non-alcoholic beverages and tournament entry fee. This ticket includes unlimited beer and wine.

Private Bay
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, to include 3 hours of gameplay, food, non-alcoholic beverages and tournament entry fee for 6 players. This is a group ticket that also includes unlimited beer and wine for up to 6 people.

VIP Private Bay
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Experience the VIP atmosphere! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, to include 3 hours of gameplay, food, non-alcoholic beverages and tournament entry fee. This also includes unlimited beer and wine for up to 6 people!

Beer/wine Ticket
$8

Each ticket earns you one glass of beer or wine.

Just here for the food and drinks!
$40

If you are not participating in the tournament but still want to partake in the festivities, you can purchase an individual food ticket that allows you to eat, drink and socialize! This does not include alcoholic beverages

Add a donation for Navy League Of The United States National Headquarters

$

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