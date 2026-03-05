National Association of Women in Construction Richmond, VA Chapter

National Association of Women in Construction Richmond, VA Chapter

2026 Camp NAWIC - Richmond

1600 E Parham Rd

Richmond, VA 23228, USA

Camp NAWIC Camper Registration
Free

This is a hands on construction camp. Campers should be prepared to work with tools and construction materials. Some activities may be messy such as masonry, painting, and tiling. We have a limit of 25 campers. Please sign up for the waitlist once full.

Camp NAWIC Camper Registration - WAITLIST
Free

This is a hands on construction camp. Campers should be prepared to work with tools and construction materials. Some activities may be messy such as masonry, painting, and tiling.

