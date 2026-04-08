Sports & Events Corporation

Hosted by

Sports & Events Corporation

About this event

2026 NCAA DII Softball Championship

1100 McCallie Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA

All Session - Adult
$40

Valid for the entire NCAA DII Softball Championship

All Session - Youth/Senior
$25

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+) for the entire NCAA DII Softball Championship

Children 0-4 are free

May 28 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Thursday, May 28th

May 28 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Thursday, May 28th

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

May 29 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Friday, May 29th

May 29 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Friday, May 29th

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

May 30 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Saturday, May 30th

May 30 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Saturday, May 30th

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

May 31 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Sunday, May 31st

May 31 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Sunday, May 31st

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

June 2 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Tuesday, June 2nd

June 2 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Tuesday, June 2nd

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

June 3 - Daily Admission - Adult
$15

Ticket is ONLY valid for Wednesday, June 3rd

June 3 - Daily Admission - Youth/Senior
$10

Ticket is ONLY valid for Wednesday, June 3rd

Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free

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