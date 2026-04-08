2026 NCAA DII Softball Championship

About this event
Valid for the entire NCAA DII Softball Championship
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+) for the entire NCAA DII Softball Championship
Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Thursday, May 28th
Ticket is ONLY valid for Thursday, May 28th
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Friday, May 29th
Ticket is ONLY valid for Friday, May 29th
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Saturday, May 30th
Ticket is ONLY valid for Saturday, May 30th
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Sunday, May 31st
Ticket is ONLY valid for Sunday, May 31st
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Tuesday, June 2nd
Ticket is ONLY valid for Tuesday, June 2nd
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
Ticket is ONLY valid for Wednesday, June 3rd
Ticket is ONLY valid for Wednesday, June 3rd
Valid for Youth (5-12) and Seniors (65+), Children 0-4 are free
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