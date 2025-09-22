North Carolina Association of Free And Charitable Clinics Inc

Hosted by

North Carolina Association of Free And Charitable Clinics Inc

About this event

2026 NCAFCC Annual Conference

Sheraton Chapel Hill One Europa Drive Chapel Hill

NC 27517

General Registration
$325

Join us for the NCAFCC Annual Conference! Regular Registration provides full access to all conference sessions, networking opportunities, and materials.


Please note that you will need a valid ID matching the name on your registration for entry into the conference.


This registration also includes 1 ticket to the (21+) evening event!

+1 Evening Event Guest Ticket (21+)
$75

Bring a guest with you to the Conference Evening Event on April 28th from 6pm-9pm! This add-on ticket is for a plus-one (spouse, friend, or colleague) to join you for the evening celebration.

  • Valid only for the Evening Event.
  • Must be purchased with a full conference registration.
  • Guests must be 21 or older.
  • Includes dinner and entertainment.
Exhibitor
$400

Become an exhibitor at our 2026 Annual Conference! Contact [email protected] for further sponsor details/opportunities! The exhibitor level includes 1 conference registration!


Please note that you will need a valid ID matching the name on your registration for entry into the conference.

Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Become a Bronze level sponsor at our 2026 Annual Conference!

Contact [email protected] for further sponsor details/opportunities! The Bronze level includes 2 conference registrations and 2 tickets to our evening (21+) event!


Please note that each attendee will need a valid ID matching the name on their registration for entry into the conference.

Silver Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Become a Silver level sponsor at our 2026 Annual Conference!

Silver level sponsor includes greater exposure opportunities. Contact [email protected] for further sponsor details/opportunities! The Silver level includes 2 conference registrations and 2 tickets to our evening (21+) event!


Please note that each attendee will need a valid ID matching the name on their registration for entry into the conference.

Gold Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Become a Gold level sponsor at our 2026 Annual Conference!

Contact [email protected] for further sponsor details/opportunities! The Gold level includes 3 conference registrations and 3 tickets to our evening (21+) event!


Please note that each attendee will need a valid ID matching the name on their registration for entry into the conference.

Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Become an Official 2026 Annual Conference Event Sponsor!

Contact [email protected] for details. The Event Sponsor package includes 3 conference registrations and a table (8) at our evening (21+) event!


Please note that each attendee will need a valid ID matching the name on their registration for entry into the conference.

Add a donation for North Carolina Association of Free And Charitable Clinics Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!