2026 NCHI Walk

About this event
Secure your spot with an Individual Walk Registration and join us in making a difference! Register by May 20th to receive a commemorative NCHI Walk T-shirt while supplies last.
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Partner with us and make a visible impact in the community!
This sponsorship includes your company name/logo on all social media promotions and official event T-shirts, providing valuable exposure for your business while supporting an important cause. Your sponsorship helps advance health education, awareness, and outreach through the NCHI Walk.
Please submit your company/organization's logo by May 15th to: [email protected]
*If you do not want to contribute to Zeffy:
Select "other" in the dropdown
Enter "0"
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$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!