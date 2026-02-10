2026 NCOM State Tournament

Click on ‘Add +’ to make your payment; then click on ‘Checkout’ and answer the questions and payment information.



You will be asked if you want to donate to Zeffy. NCOM is using the Zeffy service to avoid the fees PayPal and Square take from each payment. If you would like to donate to support Zeffy, click on the pre-populated option or click on ‘Edit contribution’ and choose a different amount. If you would rather not donate, adjust the amount to $0.00. Any donation is appreciated!



Make sure to click on 'Buy Tickets' at the bottom of the form.