National Association Of Housing & Redevelopment Officials

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National Association Of Housing & Redevelopment Officials

About this event

Registration 2026 NCRC/IN NAHRO Conference

10 S West St

Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

Early Registration NCRC & NARHO Members
$525

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and pay prior to July 1, 2026

Early Registration Non-Members
$625

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and pay prior to July 1, 2026

Early Registration Vendor NCRC & NARHO Members
$650

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and pay prior to July 1, 2026

Early Registration Vendor Non-Member
$750

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and pay prior to July 1, 2026

NCRC & NARHO Members
$595

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Non-Members
$695

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Vendor NCRC & NARHO Members
$750

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Vendor Non-Member
$850

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

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