2026 NCYBA Distance Derby

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One form per family
2026 commemorative hand dyed shirt to not only show your spirit, but also help support NCYBA
You will enter your size at check out in the "personal information" section.
2026 commemorative white shirt to support not only your participant, but also help support NCYBA.
You will enter your size at check out in the "personal information" section.
This shirt is ONLY for volunteers. You are not required to purchase a volunteer shirt, however, we do ask that all of our volunteers wear red to be easily identifiable.
By purchasing a volunteer shirt, you are automatically signing up to volunteer in one of the following aspects for a small window during the derby; cabana monitor, pitching machine monitor, registration table, spirit shop, ball retrieval, distance marking, 50/50 runner.
You will enter your size at check out in the "personal information" section.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!