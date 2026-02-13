2026 NE Division Conference Program Book

About this event
MCL Members and Auxiliary only. Full page ad in the Conference Program book. Full page is 7 3/4 inches wide and 8 1/2 inches tall (maximums to allow for margins). Copy should be clean and photo format (JPG, PNG preferred, PDF OK.) Black and white copy best.
Email ad copy to: [email protected]
MCL Members and Auxiliary only. Half page ad in the Conference Program book. Half page is 7 3/4 inches wide and 4 1/8 inches tall (maximums to allow for margins). Copy should be clean and photo format (JPG, PNG preferred, PDF OK.) Black and white copy best.
Email ad copy to: [email protected]
MCL Members and Auxiliary only. Quarter page ad in the Conference Program book. Quarter page is 3 3/4 inches wide and 4 1/8 inches tall (maximums to allow for margins). Copy should be clean and photo format (JPG, PNG preferred, PDF OK.) Black and white copy best.
Email ad copy to: [email protected]
General public (Non MCL Members) only. This is a full page ad in the Conference Program book. Full page is 7 3/4 inches wide and 8 1/2 inches tall (maximums to allow for margins). Copy should be clean and photo format (JPG, PNG preferred, PDF OK.) Black and white copy best.
Email ad copy to: [email protected]
Open to anyone. This is a full color - full page ad that will be placed inside or outside of the back cover of the Program book. Full page is 7 3/4 inches wide and 8 1/2 inches tall (maximums to allow for margins). Copy should be clean and photo format (JPG, PNG preferred, PDF OK.) Color copy required.
Email ad copy to: [email protected]
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