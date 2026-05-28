2026 Ned Gravel Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Build up your own Guava Spot! We offer our carbon fiber spot frame as a frame kit, including our own one-piece handlebar/stem, headset for internal cable routing, seat clamp, carbon fiber seat post, and through axles.
Fast, fun, and stable Guava geometry, cargo door with magnetic latch, ready to be built up for your next adventure.
Winner chooses their size and custom colors! Frame will be shipped once order is finalized.
Retail Price: $2,999.00
More info: https://guavabikes.com/collections/guava-spot-bikes
Starting bid
Here is the ultimate training pack from our title sponsor, Training Peaks. Not only do a get a ton of Training Peaks swag (Miir backpack, socks, knit hat, running hat, neck gaiter, towel & 2 water bottles), you also get a free year of Training Peaks Premium (up to a $240 value).
From Training Peaks:
Starting bid
This Prize Pack from Eldora Mountain Resort gets your ready for summer. Included in this prize pack is a Mammut Roll Top backpack, Belong Designs (Medium) T-Shirt, Blenders Eyewear Sunglasses, Eldora hat, Eldora branded Arcade Belt, SPF 50 Sunscreen and lip balm. Retail Prize Value - $395
Starting bid
Up for auction is a Patagonia 55L Black Hole Duffel a Miir 20oz wide mouth water bottle. Thanks to Patagonia Boulder for this donation!
Retail Value - $218
Starting bid
This Mammut Prize Pack includes the Mammut Nirvana 35 Snow Touring Pack, a Basic Gym Chalk Bag and 2 Classic Carabiner.
Retail Value - $289
Starting bid
Up for auction is the Deuter FLYT 14 mountain bike backpack.
From Deuter:
Pared down to the essentials, the new Flyt still has all the features you need for a big day on the trails: Clips to attach a half-shell helmet, side compression straps to attach a full-face helmet and two stowable gear straps for attaching protective gear to the outside of the pack. And of course, there’s the TÜV/GS-certified back protector that’s easy to remove and provides maximum safety for when things go wrong. The deuter Airstripes back system on the Flyt provides excellent ventilation across the back.
Retail Value - $200
Starting bid
Up for auction is the Sweet Protection Falconer Aero 2vi MIPS helmet. Size M/L
From Sweet Protection:
Whether you’re shaving hundredths of a second off a Strava segment or just pushing miles with your fastest friends, you know that aerodynamics matter. We designed the Falconer Aero 2Vi® Mips, our top of the line road cycling helmet, for you. Snap on the detachable magnetic ventilation covers to maximize aerodynamics and/or protect you against inclement weather. Pop them off and slip them in your jersey pocket on hot days or big climbs when you need maximized airflow through our STACC vent system. We know that comfort and efficiency translate to better rides so every feature of this helmet was considered including: eyewear grippers, fidlock buckle, and a wider opening in the rear to accommodate ponytails. Not only will the Falconer Aero 2Vi® Mips make sure you’re comfortable, stylish, and as fast as you can be, but our 2Vi® system gives you increased protection performance as well.
Retail Value - $300
Starting bid
The HUNT 35 Carbon Gravel will upgrade your gravel rides with better control, improved responsiveness and rock-ready durability over any terrain.
Tire size: Optimized for 40mm tire for best performance, works well with 29mm up to 64mm.
More info: https://us.huntbikewheels.com/products/hunt-35-carbon-gravel-wheelset
Winner get to pick their freehub after the auction ends. Wheels will be shipped from Hunt to you.
Retail Price: $1199.00
Starting bid
The Mags is a road & gravel saddle that will reduce the weight of your bike while seriously increasing comfort.
The Mags was designed using input from numerous high level athletes, especially women, to help create a saddle that is better for every athlete. Many top female pros and Wove customers consistently share with us that they have finally found a saddle made to work with women’s bodies, and we have found this helped create an even better saddle for men as well.
Named for Magnolia Road in Boulder which has it all: Crazy steep switchbacks, rolling dirt at 8,000ft elevation, and topped with mountain bike trails. Mags is a do-it-all saddle made for both road and gravel riding. It’s light, great for getting forward in a gravel race or a steep mountain pitch, and keeps your thighs from rubbing.
MSRP: $499
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!