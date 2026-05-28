2026 Ned Gravel Silent Auction

Build up your own Guava Spot! We offer our carbon fiber spot frame as a frame kit, including our own one-piece handlebar/stem, headset for internal cable routing, seat clamp, carbon fiber seat post, and through axles.

Fast, fun, and stable Guava geometry, cargo door with magnetic latch, ready to be built up for your next adventure.





Winner chooses their size and custom colors! Frame will be shipped once order is finalized.





Retail Price: $2,999.00





More info: https://guavabikes.com/collections/guava-spot-bikes