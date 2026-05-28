Peak To Peak Endurance Foundation

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Peak To Peak Endurance Foundation

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2026 Ned Gravel Silent Auction

Guava Bikes Spot Frame item
Guava Bikes Spot Frame
$500

Starting bid

Build up your own Guava Spot!  We offer our carbon fiber spot frame as a frame kit, including our own one-piece handlebar/stem, headset for internal cable routing, seat clamp, carbon fiber seat post, and through axles.  

Fast, fun, and stable Guava geometry, cargo door with magnetic latch, ready to be built up for your next adventure.


Winner chooses their size and custom colors! Frame will be shipped once order is finalized.


Retail Price: $2,999.00


More info: https://guavabikes.com/collections/guava-spot-bikes

Training Peaks Prize Pack item
Training Peaks Prize Pack
$75

Starting bid

Here is the ultimate training pack from our title sponsor, Training Peaks. Not only do a get a ton of Training Peaks swag (Miir backpack, socks, knit hat, running hat, neck gaiter, towel & 2 water bottles), you also get a free year of Training Peaks Premium (up to a $240 value).


From Training Peaks:

For athletes committed to their goals.

  • Sync planned workouts to your device
  • Weekly fitness summary
  • Planning tools for more effective training
  • Analyze workouts and track your fitness
  • Cross train with strength training tools
  • Indoor training with TrainingPeaks Virtual
  • Track your Peak Performances
  • Better communication with your coach
Eldora Mountain Resort Summer Prize Pack item
Eldora Mountain Resort Summer Prize Pack
$50

Starting bid

This Prize Pack from Eldora Mountain Resort gets your ready for summer. Included in this prize pack is a Mammut Roll Top backpack, Belong Designs (Medium) T-Shirt, Blenders Eyewear Sunglasses, Eldora hat, Eldora branded Arcade Belt, SPF 50 Sunscreen and lip balm. Retail Prize Value - $395

Patagonia Prize Pack item
Patagonia Prize Pack
$40

Starting bid

Up for auction is a Patagonia 55L Black Hole Duffel a Miir 20oz wide mouth water bottle. Thanks to Patagonia Boulder for this donation!

Retail Value - $218

Mammut Prize Pack item
Mammut Prize Pack
$50

Starting bid

This Mammut Prize Pack includes the Mammut Nirvana 35 Snow Touring Pack, a Basic Gym Chalk Bag and 2 Classic Carabiner.


Retail Value - $289

Deuter FLYT backpack item
Deuter FLYT backpack
$50

Starting bid

Up for auction is the Deuter FLYT 14 mountain bike backpack.


From Deuter:

Pared down to the essentials, the new Flyt still has all the features you need for a big day on the trails: Clips to attach a half-shell helmet, side compression straps to attach a full-face helmet and two stowable gear straps for attaching protective gear to the outside of the pack. And of course, there’s the TÜV/GS-certified back protector that’s easy to remove and provides maximum safety for when things go wrong. The deuter Airstripes back system on the Flyt provides excellent ventilation across the back.

Features
  • Stabilizer straps
  • 2-way adjustable sternum strap
  • SOS label
  • Pull-forward hip fins
  • Two side outer pockets
  • Removable rain cover
  • Compatible with 3.0 liter drinking system/bag
  • Organiser compartment for the tidy storage of pens, phone, etc.
  • Front pocket with large organizational section and zippered mesh pocket for hose, tools and pump holder.
  • Compression straps
  • Glasses stow system on shoulder strap
  • Free Crash Replacement
  • Side smartphone pocket
  • Helmet attachment clips
  • Protector
  • Reflectors for better visibility
  • Airstripes back system

Retail Value - $200

Sweet Protection Falconer Aero 2vi Helmet item
Sweet Protection Falconer Aero 2vi Helmet
$50

Starting bid

Up for auction is the Sweet Protection Falconer Aero 2vi MIPS helmet. Size M/L


From Sweet Protection:

Whether you’re shaving hundredths of a second off a Strava segment or just pushing miles with your fastest friends, you know that aerodynamics matter. We designed the Falconer Aero 2Vi® Mips, our top of the line road cycling helmet, for you. Snap on the detachable magnetic ventilation covers to maximize aerodynamics and/or protect you against inclement weather. Pop them off and slip them in your jersey pocket on hot days or big climbs when you need maximized airflow through our STACC vent system. We know that comfort and efficiency translate to better rides so every feature of this helmet was considered including: eyewear grippers, fidlock buckle, and a wider opening in the rear to accommodate ponytails. Not only will the Falconer Aero 2Vi® Mips make sure you’re comfortable, stylish, and as fast as you can be, but our 2Vi® system gives you increased protection performance as well.

  • 5‑Star Rating by Virginia Tech
  • Featuring our 2Vi® technology platform for increased performance and comfort with Mips Air for protection against rotational forces
  • Exceeds EU, US and UK bike standards
  • Weight: 300g (M/L)
  • Detachable magnetic aero covers
  • New integrated 360 fit system with on the fly height adjustment
  • Especially designed to integrate well with Sweet Protection eyewear
  • STACC ventilation which effectively cools down the superficial temporal arteries
  • Eyewear grippers for easy eyewear storage
  • Magnetic Fidlock buckle
  • Replaceable moisture absorbing front pad

Retail Value - $300

Hunt Wheels 35 Carbon Gravel Wheelset item
Hunt Wheels 35 Carbon Gravel Wheelset
$200

Starting bid

The HUNT 35 Carbon Gravel will upgrade your gravel rides with better control, improved responsiveness and rock-ready durability over any terrain.


Tire size: Optimized for 40mm tire for best performance, works well with 29mm up to 64mm.


More info: https://us.huntbikewheels.com/products/hunt-35-carbon-gravel-wheelset


Winner get to pick their freehub after the auction ends. Wheels will be shipped from Hunt to you.


Retail Price: $1199.00

Wove Bike Mags Carbon Saddle item
Wove Bike Mags Carbon Saddle
$50

Starting bid

The Mags is a road & gravel saddle that will reduce the weight of your bike while seriously increasing comfort.

The Mags was designed using input from numerous high level athletes, especially women, to help create a saddle that is better for every athlete. Many top female pros and Wove customers consistently share with us that they have finally found a saddle made to work with women’s bodies, and we have found this helped create an even better saddle for men as well.

Named for Magnolia Road in Boulder which has it all: Crazy steep switchbacks, rolling dirt at 8,000ft elevation, and topped with mountain bike trails. Mags is a do-it-all saddle made for both road and gravel riding. It’s light, great for getting forward in a gravel race or a steep mountain pitch, and keeps your thighs from rubbing.

MSRP: $499


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!