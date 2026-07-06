2026 Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff

Do you have a signature drink that steals the show? Enter the Creative Cocktail Jackpot at the Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff and show off your mixology skills!



This fun competition invites you to craft your most original, flavorful, and eye-catching cocktail. Whether it’s fruity, spicy, smoky, or totally unexpected, the drink that impresses the judges the most will take home a cash prize!



Entries will be judged on:



Creativity

Taste

Presentation

