2026 Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff

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About this event
Think your team has what it takes to take home the top prize? Enter the Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff and put your pitmaster skills to the test!
Each team entry includes participation in the three main categories:
Brisket
Ribs
Chicken
Do you have a signature drink that steals the show? Enter the Creative Cocktail Jackpot at the Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff and show off your mixology skills!
This fun competition invites you to craft your most original, flavorful, and eye-catching cocktail. Whether it’s fruity, spicy, smoky, or totally unexpected, the drink that impresses the judges the most will take home a cash prize!
Entries will be judged on:
Creativity
Taste
Presentation
Bring the sizzle and spice to the Needville Fall Festival BBQ Cookoff with your best fajita recipe! The Fajita Jackpot is your chance to showcase bold flavors, perfect seasoning, and juicy cuts of meat that wow the judges.
Whether you’re a traditionalist or like to put your own twist on a Texas favorite, this category is all about taste and tenderness.
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