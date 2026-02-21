Neighbor Network Of Northern Nevada

Hosted by

Neighbor Network Of Northern Nevada

About this event

2026 Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada Pickleball Fundraiser

2601 Plumas St

Reno, NV 89509, USA

General Admission
$40

Each registration includes pickleball play time, free lessons and equipment (if desired), two (2) tacos from La Favorita taco truck, and one (1) entry into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

Admission + Raffle Bundle
$60

Each registration includes pickleball play time, free lessons and equipment (if desired), two (2) tacos from La Favorita taco truck, and ten (10) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

5 Raffle Tickets
$15

Good for five (5) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

10 Raffle Tickets
$25

Good for ten (10) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

20 Raffle Tickets
$40

Good for twenty (20) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

50 Raffle Tickets
$75

Good for fifty (50) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

100 Raffle Tickets
$100

Good for one-hundred (100) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!

Be a community partner donation!
Pay what you can

The Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada (N4) is raising funds to build a brand new community center and we need your help! Give today and be a part of something magical for the Reno community!

Add a donation for Neighbor Network Of Northern Nevada

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!