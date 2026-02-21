2026 Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada Pickleball Fundraiser

About this event
Each registration includes pickleball play time, free lessons and equipment (if desired), two (2) tacos from La Favorita taco truck, and one (1) entry into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Each registration includes pickleball play time, free lessons and equipment (if desired), two (2) tacos from La Favorita taco truck, and ten (10) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Good for five (5) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Good for ten (10) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Good for twenty (20) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Good for fifty (50) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
Good for one-hundred (100) entries into our "Big Dill" raffle with dozens of incredible prizes!
The Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada (N4) is raising funds to build a brand new community center and we need your help! Give today and be a part of something magical for the Reno community!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!