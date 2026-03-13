2026 Nepali New Year 2083

Age 13 and above who are NAI general or life members. Non-members, please sign up for just $10 a year here: https://www.indiananepali.org/membership/become-a-member
Age 13 and above who are NAI general or life members. Non-members, please sign up for just $10 a year here: https://www.indiananepali.org/membership/become-a-member
College Students
$30
College students who are currently enrolled in associate degree, bachelor's degree, and graduate (Master's and Ph.D.) degrees. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO POSTDOCS OR RESIDENTS OR OTHERS EMPLOYED AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES!
Note: You must present valid student-ID at check-in!!!
College students who are currently enrolled in associate degree, bachelor's degree, and graduate (Master's and Ph.D.) degrees. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO POSTDOCS OR RESIDENTS OR OTHERS EMPLOYED AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES!
Note: You must present valid student-ID at check-in!!!
Children
$25
Age 6 to 12.
Age 6 to 12.
Infants
Free
Age up to 5.
Age up to 5.
Add a donation for Nepalese Association of Indiana
$
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