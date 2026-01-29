Krewe of Neptune

Hosted by

Krewe of Neptune

About this event

2026 Neptune Parade - VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall

140 Lameuse St

Biloxi, MS 39530, USA

General Admission - King
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Queen
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Royal Page
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Royal Maid
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Royal Duke
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Carrie Beverin
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

General Admission - Officers
Free

Access to the VIP Wooden Grandstand at City Hall for the 2026 Neptune Parade.

Add a donation for Krewe of Neptune

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!