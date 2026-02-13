2026 - 10th Annual Nevadans 4 Vets Golf Tourney

Enter for a chance to win $500! Tables will be set up at each par 5 hole, you will draw a chip with a number on it, that number will correspond to a card on the board at lunch - which will then determine your hand! Volunteers will be available at the tent to help if needed!







**PLEASE NOTE**

At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees