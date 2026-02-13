Nevadans 4 Vets

Hosted by

Nevadans 4 Vets

About this event

2026 - 10th Annual Nevadans 4 Vets Golf Tourney

6600 N Wingfield Pkwy

Sparks, NV 89436, USA

Single Golfer
$185
Available until Jun 1

Includes: Shirt, Hat, Golf Balls, Snacks

Round of Golf with Cart on Lakes Course

Driving Range Balls

Lunch


**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

Twosome
$370
Available until Jun 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: Shirt, Hat, Golf Balls, Snacks

Round of Golf with Cart on Lakes Course

Driving Range Balls

Lunch


**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

Foursome
$740
Available until Jun 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Shirt, Hat, Golf Balls, Snacks

Round of Golf with Cart on Lakes Course

Driving Range Balls

Lunch


**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

Golf Ball Drop (5 Balls)
$100

5 Balls - Dropped from a helicopter AFTER Raffle and Auction - 3 Closest balls to the hole win $$!

Golf Ball Drop (Single Ball)
$25
Available until Jun 2

1 Ball - Dropped from a helicopter AFTER Raffle and Auction - 3 Closest balls to the hole win $$!

Poker Run
$20
Available until Jun 2

Enter for a chance to win $500! Tables will be set up at each par 5 hole, you will draw a chip with a number on it, that number will correspond to a card on the board at lunch - which will then determine your hand! Volunteers will be available at the tent to help if needed!



**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

Raffle Sheet
$20
Available until Jun 2

Get a sheet of 25 Raffle Tickets for $20! We have GREAT Raffle prizes lined up for this year.




**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

5 Mulligans (ONLY 5 per TEAM)
$20
Available until Jun 2

5 Mulligans for your team - please make sure someone else on the team did not purchase already. You may purchase at the event

Sponsor - Tee Box
$150
Available until Jun 2

Get your business/individual name at a sign at a Tee Box! SEE MORE SPONSOR OPTIONS https://www.nevadans4vets.org/sponsorship



**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us $$$$ in fees

Sponsor - Poker Run
$500

Set up at the Poker Run stop at a specific hole and see every single player come through! Hand out brochures, goodies and show the players what your business is all about!

Sponsor - Hats
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Logo and Name embroidered on hats players receive
- 4 Player Team

Sponsor - Artist
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Branded photo backdrop displayed behind the artist for all guest photos
- 4 Player Team

Add a donation for Nevadans 4 Vets

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!