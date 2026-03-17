2026 NEW AWARDS Sponsors

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This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King and Queen Crowns given out at Opening Ceremonies!
This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King and Queen Sashes given out at Opening Ceremonies!
This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King Jacket given out at Opening Ceremonies! It is embroidered by Engelhaupt Embroidery. The Queen Jacket is sponsored by Erin Keyse-Shady Acres Boer Goats!
This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair Court Sashes given out at Opening Ceremonies!
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