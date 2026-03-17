Lorain County Agriculture society

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Lorain County Agriculture society

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2026 NEW AWARDS Sponsors

Royal Court 2026 King and Queen Crowns
$50

This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King and Queen Crowns given out at Opening Ceremonies!

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Royal Court 2026 King & Queen Sashes
$50

This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King and Queen Sashes given out at Opening Ceremonies!

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Royal Court 2026 King Jacket
$150

This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair King Jacket given out at Opening Ceremonies! It is embroidered by Engelhaupt Embroidery. The Queen Jacket is sponsored by Erin Keyse-Shady Acres Boer Goats!

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Royal Court 2026 Court Sashes
$50

This award is for the 2026 Jr Fair Court Sashes given out at Opening Ceremonies!

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Dog Dept.-Mad Dash Level 1
$20
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Dog Dept.-Mad Dash Level 2
$20
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Dog Dept.-Mad Dash Level 3
$20
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Dog Dept.-Speed Level 1
$20
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Dog Dept.-Speed Level 2
$20
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Dog Dept.-Speed Level 3
$20
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Goat Dept.-3rd Place Overall Boer Doe
$20
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Goat Dept.-4th Place Overall Boer Doe
$20
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Goat Dept.-5th Place Overall Boer Doe
$20
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Sheep Dept.- Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe
$20
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Large Animal Sweepstakes Grand Champion
$20
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Large Animal Sweepstakes Reserve Champion
$20
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Horse Dept- Timed Decorating (Draft Horse)
$20
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Goat Dept- Mini Goat Agility Beginner
$20
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Goat Dept- Mini Goat Agility Advanced
$20
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