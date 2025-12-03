2026 New Chamber Membership

2026 Business Dues & One-Time Application Fee.
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dues & One-Time Application Fee for a Single Business.


2026 Individual Dues
$70

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dues & One-Time Application Fee for a Member at Large.

2026 Nonprofit Dues
$70

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dues & One-Time Application Fee for Nonprofits.

2026 Multiple Business Dues
$150

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dues & One-Time Application Fee for Multiple Businesses with One Owner. One vote only.

2026 Business Associate Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dues & One-Time Application Fee for Employees of a Chamber Business.

2026 Reciprocal Business Dues
$90

Renews yearly on: January 1

Save 10% off Dues & Application Fee when you are a also a Member of Ontario or Sodus Chambers.

