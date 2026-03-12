2026 N.E.W. HMong American Day Festival - Vendors

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Tournament style food booth (10' x 20'): $500 + $100 security deposit = $600
Specialty food booth - specialty/sushi/tacos/finger food/etc. (10' x 10'): $350 + $100 security deposit = $450
Drink booth & up to 2 food specialty items (10' x 10') : $300 + $100 security deposit = $400
Drink booth only (10' x 10'): $250 + $100 security deposit = $350
Merchandise, fruit, ice cream, bakery booth (10' x 10') : $200 + $100 security deposit = $300
Informational booth (10' x 10') : free + $100 security deposit = $100
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