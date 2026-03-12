Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

Hosted by

Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

About this event

2026 N.E.W. HMong American Day Festival - Vendors

442 Alpine Dr

Green Bay, WI 54302, USA

Tournament style food booth
$600

Tournament style food booth (10' x 20'): $500 + $100 security deposit = $600

Small Specialty food booth
$450

Specialty food booth - specialty/sushi/tacos/finger food/etc. (10' x 10'): $350 + $100 security deposit = $450 

Drink booth + 2 food
$400

Drink booth & up to 2 food specialty items  (10' x 10')  : $300 + $100 security deposit = $400

Drink booth only
$350

Drink booth only  (10' x 10'):  $250 + $100  security deposit = $350

Merch/Fruit, Ice Cream, Bakery booth
$300

Merchandise, fruit, ice cream, bakery booth (10' x 10')  : $200 + $100 security deposit = $300 

Informational booth
$100

Informational booth (10' x 10')  : free + $100 security deposit = $100

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