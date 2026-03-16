Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

Hosted by

Maiv Passion Foundation Ltd

About this event

2026 N.E.W. HMong American Day Festival - Sports

442 Alpine Dr

Green Bay, WI 54302, USA

Men's Volleyball
$60

Our coordinator will reach out to the email you provide for future communication and more information as needed.

Women's Volleyball
$60

Our coordinator will reach out to the email you provide for future communication and more information as needed.

Pickleball - Single
$30

Our coordinator will reach out to the email you provide for future communication and more information as needed.

Pickleball - Double
$55

Our coordinator will reach out to the email you provide for future communication and more information as needed.

Basketball
$50

Our coordinator will reach out to the email you provide for future communication and more information as needed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!